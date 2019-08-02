Ambassador Klemm says he envies that only Air Canada has direct flight Bucharest-North America

United States Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm, on Friday said he envied the fact that Air Canada is the sole operator of direct flights between Bucharest and the Canadian cities, while there are no such flights between the Romanian Capital and cities from the United States.

When I was in the Airport terminal [Henri Coanda, editor's note] I saw the Air Canada aircraft and I envied the fact that Air Canada operates direct flights to Montreal and Toronto, while I cannot do that, the Ambassador stated. I got used to flying either through Germany or Switzerland, Austria or the Netherlands, and from there to take the connecting flight to the USA. So including from a personal perspective I would be glad to have a direct Transatlantic flight [Romania- the US - editor's note], regardless if such flight would be operated by TAROM or another airline, Ambassador Hans Klemm stated.

The US Ambassador to Bucharest made these statements in the context of the event marking the 50th anniversary of existence of the Official Salon of the Henri Coanda International Airport.

Hans Klemm underscored that the existence of the special relation of the strategic partnership between Romania and the US is an extra argument for the introduction of a direct flight between the two countries.

Of course that it is always a good thing to have direct transport links between countries, especially between strategic partners such as Romania and the USA, the Ambassador stated. This would be also good for an increase in trade and investments between the two countries, but also for tourism and educational exchanges. I understood that ten years ago or more there were direct flights between Romania and the USA and that the management of the Romanian airline is now considering to buy the necessary equipment to operate Transatlantic flights, and this is of course a very good thing for the American companies and the American tourists, added the US Ambassador.