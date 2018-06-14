Ambassador Luca Niculescu: Let us not allow a small caricature to ruin such a great joy

"Let us not allow a small caricature", from the "seventh page of a satiric weekly which made from its freedom of speech, insolence, and provoking sensibilities of any sort, a well known tradition" "to ruin such a great joy", that of Simona Halep's victory at Roland Garros, posted Friday, on his Facebook page, the Romanian ambassador in France, Luca Niculescu, Agerpres writes.

He made a reference to a caricature that appeared in the French satiric magazine Charlie Hebdo, in which the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep raises the Roland Garros trophy and yells "Metal scraps!""I attended the Roland Garros final and saw the atmosphere there - many French people were shouting "Allez, Simona" alongside with us, the Romanians, the ones who supported her with "Hai, Simona!". Since (Halep) winning the tournament, I received dozens of messages from high ranking French officials (many consultants of president Emmanuel Macron, prim-minister Edouard Philippe whom I've met a few days ago at a reception, ministers and representatives of Ministers, fellow ambassadors) for Simona Halep's victory," Luca Nicolescu wrote in his post.