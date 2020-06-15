Ambassador Maior: US - Romania relationship has transcended historical, geopolitical challenges, becoming close strategic partnership

The relationship between the US and Romania has transcended the tremendous historical and geopolitical challenges of the 20th century, and the partnership between Romania and the US is firmly anchored in their shared long-term strategic vision of the world, Romanian ambassador to the US George Cristian Maior writes in a message on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and the US, while also welcoming the statement delivered on this occasion before the US House of Representatives by Republican congressman Devin Nunes.

140 years ago, on the 14th of June 1880, the United States and Romania established diplomatic relations, with the appointment of first American Diplomatic Agent in Romania, the noted scholar and explorer Eugene Schuyler, the Romanian ambassador recalls in his message.

Symbolically, one of the first messages delivered in this new framework was the US official recognition of Romania's independence, on the 20th of November 1880. For a country that, like the US a century before, had earned its independence on the battlefield, this recognition carried great importance and great hope for the future.

Over the next 140 years, the US-Romania relationship would transcend the tremendous historical and geopolitical challenges of the 20th century, and become one of close strategic partnership and genuine friendship. It would play a vital role at key moments in history, such as Romania's Great Union in 1918, made possible by US support for the principles of freedom, democracy and self-determination.

Even during the artificially imposed "geopolitical frost" of the Cold War, the natural dynamic of the US-Romania relationship, that of friendship and cooperation, kept trying to reassert itself. In 1964 the diplomatic relations between the two countries were upgraded to the level of Embassy and, in the following years, two US Presidents would visit Romania as bilateral commercial and economic ties continued to develop, George Cristian Maior goes on to remark.

In 1989, as Romanians rose against the oppressive Communist regime and regained their freedom with great bravery and sacrifice, they once more found a friend and ally in the United States. The US lent full support to Romania's efforts to rejoin the democratic community and the US - Romania Strategic Partnership would be formally launched in 1997.

Today, the two countries stand together as NATO allies and share a bilateral partnership of extraordinary depth and vitality. Romanian and US troops have fought side by side in Iraq, Afghanistan and other theatres for almost two decades. Romania remains engaged in the fight against terrorism, including as a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. It has shown its commitment to NATO and allied burden-sharing by investing 2 percent of its GDP on defense, modernizing its armed forces, and leading Alliance initiatives in the Black Sea region, George Maior writes.

At the same time, the United States and Romania have exponentially increased their cooperation in trade, investment and technology. They work together on strategic issues such as energy security, cybersecurity and secure implementation of the 5G networks or infrastructure connectivity across Central and Eastern Europe in the framework of the Three Seas Initiative.

Our bilateral cooperation has proven its strength during the current context of unprecedented challenge caused by the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. The US and Romania have joined efforts to enhance their capabilities to protect people's health and lives. They are also leveraging their close partnership to support and stimulate economic recovery and growth.

One of the strongest pillars of the bilateral relation remains the Romanian-American community which, over more than a century, has brought its contribution of talent, hard work and ingenuity to a prosperous and dynamic United States.

140 years after the establishment of formal diplomatic relations, the partnership between Romania and the US is firmly anchored in our shared long-term strategic vision of the world, our common democratic values, and the genuine affinity between our two peoples. We thank our American partners for their steadfast friendship and support and look forward to a future of ever closer cooperation, concludes George Cristian Maior.

The Romanian Embassy in the United States of America also welcomes the declaration dedicated to the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United States, delivered on June 11, 2020 before the US House of Representatives by Republican congressman Devin Nunes, on behalf of several fellow congresspeople: Mike Conaway, Michael Turner, Brad Wenstrup, Chris Stewart, Rick Crawford, Elise Stefanik, and Will Hurd.

The document shows that the United States and Romania have developed a strategic partnership built on longstanding friendship, historical ties and a joint promise to advancing the security and prosperity of their citizens and communities.

The statement also underscores that the United States recognizes and appreciates Romania's lasting efforts to modernize its armed forces and meet its NATO burden-sharing commitments as one of the leading NATO members to allocate 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) for defense spending, highlighting also the fact that the Romanian Armed Forces have supported NATO and United States operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other theatres for almost two decades, contributing more than 30,000 total combat and support personnel to those missions, fighting alongside U.S. service members, and helping to protect vital security interests.

"I welcome the statement of the group of congressmen, old friends of Romania, supported by Mr. Devin Nunes, to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United States of America. It is a proof of respect for our country and an important support signal for the future development of bilateral relations, of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America," ambassador George Cristian Maior said on this occasion.

The diplomat also pointed out that the statement evokes Romania's remarkable efforts in combating international terrorism, including as a member member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and by providing cybersecurity support to NATO and its partners, being also one of the first countries to invest in the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund, which aims at increasing energy independence and infrastructure connectivity across Central Europe, thereby strengthening the United States and European security.

The document also mentions Romania's sending a medical and expert support and advisory mission to the State of Alabama, to exchange best practices and assist local Covid-19 efforts during the current context of unprecedented challenge caused by the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

This is a sign of solidarity and friendship between the Romanian and the American people that strengthens the two states' mutual capabilities to fight the virus pandemic and protect the health and lives of their citizens, the statement concludes.