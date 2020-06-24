The French Ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, announced on Wednesday that the traditional July 14 holiday will be, this year, in the context of the pandemic, "a sober and symbolic ceremony".

The diplomat spoke in a video posted on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page about the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic.

"First of all, my thoughts are with those who have been victims of the disease, who have lost someone close to them in this pandemic. I assure you of my support and solidarity," Ramis said.

She reminded that the flights from Romania to France were resumed on Tuesday. At the same time, the ambassador conveyed to the French community in Romania that "the virus is still present".

"I encourage you to respect the protection measures - the distancing, the wearing of the mask. (...) Your community has been exemplary, it has respected the sanitary rules very well and I urge you to continue this," she said.

Michele Ramis said that, in the context of the restrictions regarding the meetings, the reception for France Day will be small, sober.