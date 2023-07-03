Ambulanta National Trade Union Federation to continue national protests

The leadership of the "Ambulanta" National Trade Union Federation of Romania announces the continuation of the national protest started in November 2022 in the public ambulance services, without affecting the work of providing emergency medical assistance.

"The National Council of the 'Ambulanta' National Trade Union Federation in Romania has decided to continue the national protest that has been going on for more than seven months, for the following reasons: the refusal and disregard of former Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca for the national protest triggered for solving the problems the public ambulance services are confronted with, and his failure to meet with FNSAR representatives in order to solve the problems; the urgency of the meeting with the current Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, a request made by the FNSAR leadership after taking office as Prime Minister," says a press release the trade union organisation sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The FNSAR mentions that the problems submitted to the Prime Minister are related to organisation, development, equipment and, last but not least, rights corresponding to the specific activity of the staff of the public ambulance services.

"The decision to continue with further trade union actions or to cease trade union actions in the public ambulance services will be taken depending on the results of the meeting with the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, and the members of the Government," the release also says.