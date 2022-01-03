An earthquake of 3.3 on Richter's scale hits Vrancea County on Monday morning

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Monday, at 8:36 a.m., local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, according to information published by the National Research and Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP), agerpres reports.

The quake struck at a depth of 129 kilometres near the following cities: 75 km east of Brasov, 90 km northeast of Ploiesti, 104 km south of Bacau, 117 km west of Galati, 118 km west of Braila, 141 km north of Bucharest, 161 km northeast of Pitesti, 184 km southwest of Iasi, 189 km east of Sibiu and 206 km north of Ruse.Since the beginning of this year, two more earthquakes hit Romania, one with a magnitude of 3.4 that took place on Saturday in Vrancea County, and the second one, of 3.7, hit on Sunday morning in the county of Buzau.In December 2021, 26 earthquakes took place in Romania, with magnitudes between 2.1 and 4.1 on the Richter scale.The biggest earthquake in the previous year was recorded on May 26 and had a magnitude of 4.7. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest.