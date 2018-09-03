Ana Birchall, Khalaf Khalafov talk about development of strategic partnership Romania-Azerbaijan

Ana Birchall, Deputy Prime Minister for implementation of the strategic partnerships met on Tuesday with Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the two officials emphasising the desire to develop the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially along the economic dimension.

"I had a very good meeting today with Mr. Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I have underscored the excellent level of the bilateral relations Romania-Azerbaijan, in the context of our countries' strategic partnership. I have underlined that for our country, Azerbaijan is a valuable strategic partner, Romania being among one of the first states to have recognized Azerbaijan's independence and the first EU member state to have signed a Strategic Partnership Declaration with Baku," Ana Birchall wrote on Facebook.She specified that in 2018 both Romania and Azerbaijan celebrate the centennial of important historical events."We discussed common interest topics during the meeting, with a focus on both sides' desire to develop the strategic partnership. especially the economic dimension. We have also highlighted the importance of convening, throughout 2018, the fifth session of the Mixed Intergovernmental Commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation Romania-the Republic of Azerbaijan," Ana Birchall further showed.