ANDPDCA: 657 infected persons in social assistance system; 122 deaths

The National Authority for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Children and Adoptions (ANDPDCA) informs that, in the period March 10 - May 14 (end of state of emergency), 657 persons in the social assistance system were infected with the novel coronavirus, 122 elderly persons and adults with disabilities dying.

"Following the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 taken at the level of the MMPS-ANDPDCA [Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - the National Authority for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Children and Adoption], starting with March 10, 2020, the situation of the epidemic spreading at the level of the social and protective services is as follows: 0.2 pct of the total beneficiaries have deceased following infection with the virus COVID-19, namely 122 elderly persons and adults with disabilities, 1.15 pct of the beneficiaries in the system are infected with the COVID-19 virus, namely 657 persons, of which 17 children, with no deaths amongst the children; 436 beneficiaries healed," an ANDPDCA release sent on Saturday to AGERPRES shows.

According to the same source, there are 360 employees infected, of which 2 dead. The main counties affected by the COVID-19 epidemic in the social and protective services are in Suceava, Galati and Neamt.

"Romania records approximately 10 pct of the total deaths caused by COVID-19 amongst the persons residing in centers for the elderly and people with disabilities. The exceptional measures taken by Romania over other European countries (for example early measures for prevention and isolation at the workplace of the employees in all residential centers) made out country record percentages significantly lower than in other countries," the quoted source mentions.

ANDPDCA adds that, in the first part of the state of emergency, social services were confronted with the problem of lack of protection equipment, but later, through the Department for Emergency Situations and other entities, they received the required equipment.

The authority informs that, in the state of emergency, support measures were implemented for public and private social service providers and for all vulnerable categories in the community.