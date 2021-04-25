ANEIR: Minister of Economy has sentenced Romanian export to death

The intention of the Economy minister to modify the export promotion program, so that the companies no longer receive money directly for participation in fairs, is a death sentence for the Romanian export, reads a press release of the National Association of Romanian Exporters and Importers (ANEIR).

The Minister (with zero experience in economics and zero experience in public management) invoked some figures from a so-called Control Report of his minions, without listening to the accused party. In the view of the accuser, the Export Promotion Program (which has been operating in different forms since Romania became modern) was allegedly created for the benefit of employers who make tourism on state money and for the enrichment of companies that organize national pavilions at international fairs," maintains the president of ANEIR, Mihai Ionescu.

ANEIR claims that no employer is so wicked as to carry with him at fairs automation panels of hundreds of kilograms or furniture sets of tens of cubic meters, spending tens of thousands of euros for the preparation of one-off-samples, in order to promote tourism for three days at a fair in Africa or Asia.

The current "NGO minister" (who imagines that the country's economy can be run like an NGO) has announced an imminent Funeral Ordinance for the Export Promotion Program. We rely on the reason of his administrative heads [Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and Prime Minister Florin Citu], whom I asked - in writing - to consult with the business environment in order not to follow the aberration planned by their subordinate," the ANEIR press release further mentions.

In a press conference held on Thursday, the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, appreciated that the solution to encourage exports is not to grant subsidies to some companies, according to each minister. In Claudiu Nasui's opinion, the solution is a system of extended deductions. Another solution is for 50% of the expenses to become a tax credit. Asked when this system could come into force, Nasui said that he wants this to happen as soon as possible, right this summer.