ANM: Code Orange of snowfall and snowstorm in 13 counties

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Wednesday issued a series of Code Yellow and Code Orange alerts of snowfall and blizzard in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas, respectively a bad weather information targeting the entire country, which will take effect on Thursday morning, according to AGERPRES.

According to the forecast, on Wednesday, between 10:00 am and 11:00 pm, a Code Orange of sustained wind intensifications, heavy snowfalls and strong blizzard in the area of the Southern and Curvature Carpathians will be valid. It will continue to snow heavily in these areas, and the wind will have sustained intensifications, with gusts of over 90-110 km/h, especially at altitudes of over 1,500 metres, where there will be strong blizzards, banks of snow and visibility will decrease below 50 metres.

Also, a Code Yellow warning will be in force between March 17, 10:00 am - March 18, 6:00 am, when precipitations will be reported in mountainous and sub-mountainous areas, as well as in most of Moldova and locally in Transylvania and precipitation will reach 15 - 25 l/sqm and, locally, 30 l/sqm. It will snow in the mountains, in Transylvania and in the west and north of Moldova, so that the newly deposited snow layer will be consistent, and the rest will be mostly rain.

Locally, the wind will blow with 55 - 65 km/h, and in the mountain area, at over 1,500 metres altitude, it will temporarily blow hard, with gusts of 70 - 90 km/h, blowing the snow and causing the visibility to decrease. In addition, in shorter time intervals, wind intensifications will be seen in Banat, Crisana, southwest of Oltenia and northeast of Muntenia, with speeds generally of 50-60 km/h.

According to meteorologists, another Code Yellow of bad weather will enter into force on Thursday morning, at 6:00 am, until Saturday, 10:00 am, targeting quantitatively significant snow in the mountain area and significant increase in snow cover.

Locally, quantities of water will accumulate that will exceed 15 - 20 l/sqm and on small areas even 25 l/sqm, especially in the mountain area.