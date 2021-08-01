ANM: Heat wave and thermal discomfort alerts continue on Monday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange alert of persistent heat wave and particularly severe thermal discomfort, valid, on Monday, in 16 counties and the municipality of Bucharest, and a Code Yellow warning, valid in eight counties.

According to the Code Orange warning, on Monday, in Muntenia, most of Oltenia and Dobrogea and in the southern part of Moldova, the thermal discomfort will be particularly severe, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The maximum temperatures will be between 37 and 40 degrees, and in the south of Muntenia will reach 41 degrees, Agerpres informs.

The counties of Galati, Vrancea, Braila, Buzau, Ialomita, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Olt, Dolj, Ilfov and the municipality of Bucharest will be under warning, and also parts of Tulcea, Constanta, Prahova, Dambovita and Arges counties

In the southern regions, the thermal discomfort will remain high in the rest of the week, the ANM points out.

Also, according to meteorologists, the heat wave will persist in the southern and eastern regions, and the humidity temperature index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will generally range between 34 and 37 degrees, and even during the night, locally, temperatures will not fall below 20 degrees.

The Iasi and Vaslui counties will be under Code Yellow, and also parts of the Bacau, Tulcea, Constanta, Valcea, Gorj and Mehedinti counties.