Another 11 people die from the new coronavirus; total dealth toll - 445

Another 11 people have died from the new coronavirus, with the total number of deaths reaching 445, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday.

* Death 435 - woman, 58 years old from Ialomita County. Hospitalized in Slobozia County Emergency Hospital on 10.04.2020. Positive result on 15.04.2020, necroptic fragments. Died on 10.04.2020.

* Death 436 - man, 56 years old from Arad County. Admitted to the Arad County Emergency Hospital, the Infectious Diseases section on 17.04.2020. Positive result on 18.04.2020. Died on 18.04.2020. Comorbidities: Hemiplegia, a malignant bronchopulmonary tumor.

* Death 437 - woman, 64 years old from Sibiu County. Hospitalized in Sibiu County Emergency Hospital on 17.04.2020. Positive result on 18.04.2020. Died on 17.04.2020. Comorbidities: Chronic ischemic heart disease.

* Death 438 - woman, 77 years old from Bucharest. Admitted to the University Emergency Hospital Bucharest, the cardiology department on 17.03-02.04.2020, transferred to Colentina Hospital. Positive result on 03.04.2020. Died on 18.04.2020. Comorbidities: Congenital heart failure, dyslipidemia.

* Death 439 - man, 70 years old from Timis County. Admitted to the Timisoara County Emergency Hospital on 17.04.2020. Positive result on 18.04.2020. Died on 19.04.2020. Comorbidities: Diabetes, respiratory insufficiency, chronic ethylism.

* Death 440 - man, 71 years old from Hunedoara County. Admitted to the Deva County Emergency Hospital, the oncology department on 19.03.2020. Positive result on 30.03.2020. Died on 18.04.2020. Comorbidities: Rectal neoplasm, electromechanical dissociation.

* Death 441 - woman, 94 years old from Hunedoara County. Hospitalized in Deva County Emergency Hospital, pneumology section on 13.04.2020, transferred ICU on 18.04.2020. Positive result on 13.04.2020. Died on 19.04.2020. Comorbidities: stroke, cerebral atheromatosis.

* Death 442 - man, 68 years old from Arges County. Admitted to the Mioveni County Emergency Hospital on 15.04.2020. Positive result on 15.04.2020. Died on 18.04.2020 Comorbidities: Complicated type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease (Dialysis program), amputation, gangrene forearm, acute ischemic stroke recently with hemiplegia, bronchopneumonia

* Death 443 - man, 65 years old from Bucharest. Admitted to the University Emergency Hospital Bucharest, the internal medicine department on 18.04.2020. Positive result on 19.04.2020. Died on 19.04.2020. Comorbidities: Chronic kidney disease std. 5 (Dialysis program), COPD, Type II diabetes mellitus.

* Death 444 - man, 89 years old from Ilfov County. Admitted to the University Emergency Hospital Bucharest, the internal medicine department on 03.04.2020. Positive result on 18.04.2020. Died on 17.04.2020. Comorbidities: Chronic kidney disease, diabetes, neoplasm.

* Death 445 - woman, 91 years old from Ilfov County. Hospitalized in the University Emergency Hospital Bucharest, Orthopedics Section on 17.04.2020. Positive result on 17.04.2020. Died on 18.04.2020. Comorbidities: Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney disease, chronic neurological disease.

