Another 12 deaths of persons infected with novel coronavirus take death toll to 2,038

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 12 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours in Romania, thus taking the death toll countrywide to 2,038 people.

According to GCS, those who died are seven men and five women, admitted to hospitals in Arges, Bistrita-Nasaud, Galati, Prahova, Timis, Valcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Ilfov counties.Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 40-49 years, one - in the age category 50-59 years, one death in the age category 60-69 years, five deaths in in the age category 70-79 years and four deaths in people aged over 80.The GCS shows that 11 deaths are of patients who have had comorbidities. No comorbidities were reported for one death.