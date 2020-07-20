 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Another 12 deaths of persons infected with novel coronavirus take death toll to 2,038

Pinterest
coronavirus

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 12 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours in Romania, thus taking the death toll countrywide to 2,038 people.

According to GCS, those who died are seven men and five women, admitted to hospitals in Arges, Bistrita-Nasaud, Galati, Prahova, Timis, Valcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Ilfov counties.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 40-49 years, one - in the age category 50-59 years, one death in the age category 60-69 years, five deaths in in the age category 70-79 years and four deaths in people aged over 80.

The GCS shows that 11 deaths are of patients who have had comorbidities. No comorbidities were reported for one death.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.