Another 737,100 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expected in Romania

A new batch of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine consisting of 737,100 doses is expected in Romania on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

The vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive on Monday at the airport in Otopeni, and on Tuesday at the airports in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, agerpres reports.

Shipping to storage centres is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. Vaccines are shipped safely in special containers with carbonic ice and sealed foil.According to CNCAV, the vaccination process continues both in the centers in Bucharest and in elsewhere in the country, with the doses being distributed as follows: Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 17,550 doses; Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 128,700 doses; Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 152,100 doses; Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 117,000 doses; Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 140,400 doses; Timisoara Regional Storage Centre: 181,350 doses.So far, Romania has received 12,031,559 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 7,724,045 have already been used to immunise the population. The vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the current batch and in previous batches based on the requests sent to the National Storage Centre and the regional storage centres, via the county and Bucharest public health directorates.