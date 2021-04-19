Another 75,267 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

The National Committee on immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Monday that in the last 24 hours there were 75,267 vaccine doses administered, among which 57,020 - Pfizer, 10,398 - AstraZeneca and 7,849 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Vaccination Electronic Registry.

According to CNCAV, 49,062 people were vaccinated with the first shot, and 26,205 people with the second shot, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 4,306,981 doses administered to a number of 2,675,872 people, among whom 1,044,763 received one dose and 1,631,109 received the second shot as well.

In the last 24 hours there were 96 adverse reactions recorded - 9 local types and 87 whole-body types.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there were 12,987 adverse reactions for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, 1,335 local types and 11,652 whole-body types.

CNCAV mentions that 139 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.