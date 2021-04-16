Another 79,634 people, vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

The National Committee for immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Friday that in the last 24 hours there were 79,634 vaccine doses administered, among which 60,667 - Pfizer, 10,164 - AstraZeneca and 8,803 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Vaccination Electronic Registry, agerpres.ro confirms.

According to CNCAV, 51,841 people were vaccinated with the first shot, and 27,793 people with the second shot.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 4,078,614 doses administered to a number of 2,523,620 people, among which 968,626 received one dose and 1,554,994 received the second shot.

In the last 24 hours there were 119 adverse reactions recorded - 20 local types and 99 whole-body types.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there were 12,711 adverse reactions for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, 1,300 local types and 11,411 whole-body types.

CNCAV mentions that 124 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.