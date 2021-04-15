Another 80,000 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 80,056 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 61,727 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 9,252 with the AstraZeneca, and 9,077 with the Moderna serum.

As many as 49,797 people were given the priming shot and 30,259 received the booster shot, agerpres.ro confirms.

According to CNCAV, 3,998,980 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 2,471,779 persons, of whom 944,578 received the first dose and 1,527,201 received both doses.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 133 persons experienced side effects - 23 had a local reaction and 110 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 12,592 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign, 1,280 local, and 11,312 whole-body reactions; 136 side effect occurrences are under investigation.