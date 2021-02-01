 
     
Another two cases of infection with new UK Covid strain detected in Bucharest

Medlife
test PCR covid

Another two cases of infection with the mutant UK coronavirus strain have been reported today, stemming from the already confirmed outbreak at Bucharest School No. 28, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

"The Health Ministry was notified today by the National Public Health Institute that another two cases of infection with the new British SARS-Cov-2 mutation - the B.1.1.7 lineage - have been reported today, stemming from the already confirmed outbreak at the same Bucharest school," the cited source said.

According to the Ministry, the affected persons are a 43-year-old woman who works in the educational institution, and a 53-year-old man who is a direct contact of another case detected in the school.

