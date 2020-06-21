 
     
ANPIS: Family support allowances totalised 27.6 M lei, in May 2020

Asistenta sociala

The number of people drawing family support allowances totalised 27.6 million lei in May 2020, with the average amount per beneficiary being 171,02 lei, according to the data centralised by the National Agency for Social Payments and Inspection (ANPIS).

In May, a number of 161,416 beneficiaries of this type of social aid were registered, most of them in the counties of Bacau - 9,700, Suceava - 9,242 and Vaslui - 8,532.

Moreover, at-end May, a number of 19,199 beneficiaries were suspended from payment, most of them from the counties of Buzau - 1,672, Giurgiu - 1,503 and Mehedinti - 1,089.

The highest value of the average amount paid (current rights) was reported in the counties of Timis - 208.14 lei, Arad - 193.37 lei and Bihor - 192.99 lei.

The benefit has been instituted by Law No.277/2010 regarding the family support allowance and it addresses to the families who have children in care and have lower incomes than the threshold established by the law.

