ANSVSA: 213 outbreaks of African swine fever at year end

The number of outbreaks of African swine fever has halved this week, from 420 on December 23 to 213 outbreaks today, according to the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), agerpres reports.

"Efforts by veterinary services to prevent the spread of the African swine fever virus (ASF), which have led to an increase in the number of outbreaks in recent years, have led to a significant decrease in the number of outbreaks. Thus, from December 23, when 420 outbreaks were registered, their number decreased to 213, registered today," reads a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.According to the quoted source, the intensification of traffic controls, especially those carried out with the support of the County Police Inspectorates, was one of the measures that contributed to the reduction of African swine fever outbreaks, as the controls led to identifying persons trading illegally in meat and meat products that were not verified by sanitary veterinary and food safety specialists.