Anti-corruption authority: 30 defendants handed down final sentences this November

thetimes.co.uk
arestat maini inchisoare catuse

As many as 30 defendants have been handed down final sentences this November in cases built by the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), the anti-graft authority informed on Friday.

"As many as 30 defendants were convicted this November through 28 final court rulings on counts of bribery, influence peddling, abuse of office or defrauding European funds," the DNA release states, Agerpres informs.

The handed down sentences range from a 10-month suspended prison term to 4 years and 3 months in prison.

