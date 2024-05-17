Energy minister Burduja: In December we'll have Iernut-based heating plant running on gas ready

The heating plant in Iernut will be ready in December, with other investments such as Neptun Deep and Mintia on the schedule, the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, informed on Friday at a specialized event.

"As far as investments in the gas area are concerned, we have everything on check for Neptun Deep, we have everything going on as planned for Iernut. At the beginning of December - I spoke recently with entrepreneur Duro Felguera - we are preparing to be there to mark the completion of this investment. (...) So we will have an extremely important investment carried out to a good end: the modern heating plant running on gas, in Iernut. Indeed, Mintia is also on schedule. Just the other day I saw images of the record-breaking turbine that is to be delivered to Romania - and that means 1,700 MW of installed power," mentioned Burduja, at the conference "Challenges for and from renewables," organized by Focus Energetic.

At the same time, the minister referred to the 300 MW cogeneration plant in Craiova, which will be built with money from PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan).

"There, we continue to operate on coal. As you know, the acquisition procedures are underway, all preliminary contracts have been signed. We talked about Neptun Deep 2027, Romania has every chance to be the first gas producer in the European Union and this gas we will be able to use in generating electricity, in all these new capacities that are being worked on - and they are definitely not the only ones. We also have Isalnita, so we still have 1300 MW, and things are progressing there as well," added the minister.