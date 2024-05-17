Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Energy minister Burduja: In December we'll have Iernut-based heating plant running on gas ready

Facebook
sebastian burduja

The heating plant in Iernut will be ready in December, with other investments such as Neptun Deep and Mintia on the schedule, the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, informed on Friday at a specialized event.

"As far as investments in the gas area are concerned, we have everything on check for Neptun Deep, we have everything going on as planned for Iernut. At the beginning of December - I spoke recently with entrepreneur Duro Felguera - we are preparing to be there to mark the completion of this investment. (...) So we will have an extremely important investment carried out to a good end: the modern heating plant running on gas, in Iernut. Indeed, Mintia is also on schedule. Just the other day I saw images of the record-breaking turbine that is to be delivered to Romania - and that means 1,700 MW of installed power," mentioned Burduja, at the conference "Challenges for and from renewables," organized by Focus Energetic.

At the same time, the minister referred to the 300 MW cogeneration plant in Craiova, which will be built with money from PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan).

"There, we continue to operate on coal. As you know, the acquisition procedures are underway, all preliminary contracts have been signed. We talked about Neptun Deep 2027, Romania has every chance to be the first gas producer in the European Union and this gas we will be able to use in generating electricity, in all these new capacities that are being worked on - and they are definitely not the only ones. We also have Isalnita, so we still have 1300 MW, and things are progressing there as well," added the minister.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.