Anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ Distribution of 36,000 doses of vaccine kicks off on Sunday

The distribution of over 36,000 doses of vaccine requested by the vaccination centers in each county starts on Sunday, the vaccination being thus extended, starting Monday, in all counties, the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

"Starting tomorrow, January 4, 2021, the Stage I vaccination will be extended throughout Romania. Thus, over 90% of the 376 vaccination centers serving medical staff and the staff from medico-social centers will become operational at national level. For the proper running of the vaccination process, the distribution of over 36,000 doses of vaccine requested by the existing vaccination centers in each county will kick off during the day. As per the instructions, the county public health directorates and the Public Health Directorate of the Municipality of Bucharest centralize the need for vaccines from all the assigned vaccination centers and convey it, until 13:00 hrs of the day prior to the actual vaccination, to the Regional Storage Center to which they belong," reads a press release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES.

The quoted source mentions that the Regional Storage Center prepares, in view of the distribution, the necessary quantity of vaccines, according to the received requests/schedules and distributes it, accordingly, to the DSPs and the vaccination centers.

The National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 is an inter-ministerial body, without legal personality, under the direct subordination of the General Secretariat of the Government and the coordination of the Prime Minister.