Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 11,912 people - immunized within past 24 hours

The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccine informs that, in the past 24 hours, were immunized against the coronavirus, with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, 11,912 people, according to the data from the National Institute for Public Health, through the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, until now there were 25,508 people who were vaccinated against COVID-19.

For those vaccinated, within the last 24 hours there were 10 common and minor reactions, of which one local reaction and 9 general reactions.

As of December 27, 2020, at the level of vaccination centers, there were 47 adverse reactions, common and minor, of which: 8 local reactions with pain at the incision level and 39 general reactions - fever, headaches, myalgia, arthralgia, fatigue, anxiety and rash type allergies.