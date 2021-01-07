Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 17,846 people, immunized in last 24 hours, 76,400 in total

The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination informs that in the past 24 hours there were 17,846 people immunized with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, against the coronavirus, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, until now there have been 76,400 people who were vaccinated against COVID-19.

For those vaccinated in the last 24 hours there were 62 common and minor reactions, of which 27 local reactions and 35 general reactions.