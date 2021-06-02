Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/55,672 immunised in the past 24hrs; 19,625-first dose

55,672 doses of vaccine anti-COVID-19 have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 43,029 Pfizer, 6,848 Johnson & Johnson, 3,091 Moderna and 2,704 AstraZeneca, according to a report by the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV ) on Wednesday.

CNCAV shows that, in the same interval, 19,625 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 36,047 people with the second.

As of December 27, 2020, 7,981,963 doses were administered to a number of 4,356,353 persons, of which 730,743 received a dose and 3,625,610 and a second.

In the past 24 hours, there were 24 side effects recorded - 4 local and 20 systemic.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,126 side effects to COVID vaccines recorded - 1,733 local and 14,393 systemic.

According to CNCAV, 147 side effects are under investigation.

The data were provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.