Anti-restriction protester held in Bucharest for turning violent with gendarmes

A participant in the anti-restriction protest staged in the Bucharest University Square on Monday was held by gendarmes and taken to a police precinct after he refused to identify himself and turned violent with the law enforcement officers.

"The man refused to put on a protective mask, which is why he was asked to identify himself. He refused, became aggressive, shouted insults and refused to accompany the gendarmes to the police precinct in order to be identified, according to the procedure in force. He tried to get hold of items in the gendarmes' equipment and kicked with his feet," the Bucharest Gendarmes General Directorate said in a release.

Therefore, the protester was detained and taken to a police precinct for the imposition of the necessary legal measures.

Several dozens of people gathered on Monday in the Bucharest University Square to protest the anti-coronavirus restrictions imposed by the authorities.

Co-chairman of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) George Simion is present at the site, in the fountain area, carrying with others a banner with the message "Freedom" written on it.

The protesters chant slogans such as: "Down with the government!", "Freedom!", "Off with the mask!", wave tricolor flags and blow vuvuzelas.

The vast majority of the participants wear a face mask.

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians announced on Monday that it was joining the anti-restriction protests throughout the country and will participate in the actions that will take place in front of the prefect's offices throughout the country and in the Bucharest University Square.