APIA authorizes payments worth 2.14 B euros to 767,907 farmers, under 2020 Campaign

Almost 768,000 farmers have gotten approvals to receive payments under the 2020 Campaign, which represents 93.54pct of the total number of those who submitted a Single Payment Request, informs the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA), in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The total amount approved for the 767,907 farmers reaches 2.14 billion euros, of which: 1.69 billion euros come from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF), 373.36 million euros from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and 74.21 million euros are co-financed from the national budget (BN1).

According to data provided by APIA, the payments financed from the EAGF are made at the exchange rate of 4.8725 lei for one euro, and the payments financed from the EAFRD at the exchange rate of 4.7830 lei for one euro.

The total amount to be paid until February 1, 2021, for coupled support for the livestock sector is 162.62 million euros.

Payments are made in lei, at the exchange rate of 4.8725 lei for one euro, as established by the European Central Bank on September 30, 2020, and published in the Official Journal of the European Union, series C, no. 323 of October 1, 2020, according to APIA.