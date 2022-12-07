APIA: Payments of almost 62 million EUR, cleared for final payment in 2022 Campaign

Almost 62 million EUR were cleared for the final payment within the 2022 Campaign, the Payments and Intervention Agency for Agriculture (APIA) announced on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The authorization of final payments, approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), through the APIA, represents the difference between the calculated amount and the amount granted in advance for the 2022 application year, told Agerpres.

Thus, so far, the total amount of 61,988,981 EUR was authorized for payment, for 56,643 farmers. Of this total, 57,267,717 EUR are from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF), 3,935,996 EUR from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and 785,268 EUR co-financing from the National Budget (BN1).

According to the quoted source, payments for the schemes funded from the EAGF and the EAFRD are made in Leu currency (RON), at the exchange rate of 4.9490 RON/EUR, established by the European Central Bank (ECB) and published in the Official Journal of the European Union.