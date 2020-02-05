Approx. 1.46 million vehicles registered in Bucharest in 2019; national car fleet up about 7pct

Approximately 1.46 million vehicles were registered in Bucharest on 31 December 2019, increasing by about 32 percent compared to the same period of the last year, whereas nationwide, the national car fleet reached almost 8.75 million units, up 6.78 percent y-o-y, according to data with the General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car Registration (DRPCIV).

According to the official statistics, of the total of registered vehicles in Bucharest, 1.169 million units were cars, of which 1.151 million units conventional units (638,217 running on gas and 513,337 on diesel fuel).

Overall, the number of new and second-hand vehicles running on diesel fuel in Bucharest reached 705,278 units, 685,852 units were on gas, and the rest up to 1.457 million units had other types of engines.

At the same time, in Bucharest, the number of used and very used vehicles (over 16 years of service) recorded at the end of 2019 stood at 352,257 units, whereas new vehicles (0-2 years) stood at 147,953 units.

Nationwide, of the total of approximately 8.75 million vehicles registered at the end of 2019, over 6.9 million were cars, up 7 percent compared to the data of the previous year when only 6.45 million units were recorded.

According to the General Directorate for Driving Licenses, approximately 4.36 million units of the total national car fleet had 16 years of service, 20 years, respectively and 2.52 million vehicles had more than 11-15 years of service, and 994,398 units with over 6-10 years of service.

In respect to the vehicles with 0-2 years of service, at the end of last year, 392,430 units were recorded nationwide, of which 289,520 cars.

According to the DRPCIV, 4.344 million vehicles on gas fuel and 3.895 million on diesel fuel rolled on national roads at the end of 2019. AGERPRES