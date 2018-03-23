Approx. 2,000 policemen, penitentiary employees and pathologists protested in front of the Ministry of Interior

Approximately 2,000 policemen, employees of the penitentiaries and pathologists protested on Saturday morning in front of the Ministry of Interior, unpleased with the salaries of the personnel paid from public funds and with the impact of fiscal modifications on certain budgetary sectors.

About 2,000 people protested in front of MAI, with more expected to arrive from outside the capital, while the bad weather conditions stopping them to arrive earlier, according to the head of the National Trade Union of Policemen and Contractual Personnel (SNPPC).Participating in the protest were members of the Prolex, SNPPC trade unions, of the Federation of Trade Unions in the National Administration of Penitentiaries, the "Diamantul" Policemen Trade Union in Romania, the Trade Union of Redundant Military Staff etc.The leader of the SNPPC, Dumitru Coarna, on Friday told a press conference that policemen had two requests, a fair salary and better working conditions."What we mean when we say fair salaries is that we believe the appendix 6 and the appendix 8 to the Law No. 153 should also be applied in the defence, safety and public order system. The appendix 6 refers to the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Defence, Romanian Intelligence Service, Guard and Protection Service, Special Telecommunications Syste," said Coarna.Another issued mentioned by Coarna was the staff deficit."We are missing 27-30,000 positions at MAI. And you must think that all those positions missing means that we need to do more overtime, which used to be paid, but it is not paid anymore. (...) While, in the penitentiaries, we cannot interrupt our work, we must work continuously," said the SNPPC leader.In his turn, the leader of the Federation of Trade Unions in the National Administration of Penitentiaries (FSANPC), Sorin Dumitrascu, stated that the guards already started their protest in August last year."(...) The main problem are related to the hot the penitentiaries actually look, although all politicians said they worried about that last year," said Dumitrascu.He also added that investments in the penitentiaries were cut by half.

AGERPRES .