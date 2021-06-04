Approximately 100 crews expected June 11, 12 at Arges Rally, with specials on Transfagarasan, Mateias Hill

Approximately 100 crews are expected to participate, on June 11 and 12, in this year's edition of the Arges Rally, the organizers announced, on Friday, in Pitesti (northwest of Bucharest), during a press conference, agerpres reports.

The start and the awards ceremony will take place in the city of Pitesti, while the special stages will take place on National Road 7C - the Transfagarasan, between the Poenari Citadel and Capra Cabin, as well as on Mateias Hill (DN 73), near the city of Campulung Muscel.

"The center of the rally will be the city of Pitesti, which will be the host of the command center and the host of important moments, beginning with the start and team's presentation, which will take place Thursday, June 10 (...) In the two days, Friday and Saturday, competition days, the start will occur from the city of Pitesti. In the evening, the cars will return to Pitesti, both on Friday, when the special stages are in the Campulung Muscel area (...), as well as on Saturday, when the famous Transfagarasan stage will take place," said the organizing director of the Arges Rally, Bogdan Dumitrescu."The Arges Rally has grown a lot in the past two years, which is why, this year, the Federation placed it among the high interest rallies in Romania, it has a coefficient of 1.2 (...), as only the Iasi Rally and Maramures Rally have this year, the others having a 1 or less coefficient (...) The things that happen here are well done from the organizational point of view, and the rally represents a reference point in national championships for motor racing," said the chairman of the Romanian Motor Racing Federation, Norris Mageanu."Arges has a rich history in motor sports. (...) Although the tradition was interrupted for a period (...), part of motor racing history was written in Arges (...) The city of Pitesti financially supports with 110,000 RON this competition and we are very glad we are partners, together with the county administration," said the Mayor of Pitesti, Cristian Gentea.The press conference was also attended by the deputy chair of the Arges County Council, Adrian Bughiu, who mentioned that the institution he represents is a partner of the project for the third consecutive year.The Arges Rally is an event organized under the banner of the Romanian Motor Racing Federation, supported by the Arges County Council, the Pitesti City Hall and the pharmacy chain Catena.