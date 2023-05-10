Approximately 10,000 troops to train in SABER GUARDIAN 23 military drill

Approximately 10,000 troops from Romania and 13 Allied and partner nations: Albania, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, the Netherlands, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal and the U.S. will participate May 29 through June 9 in the SABER GUARDIAN 23 military drill, the Defence Ministry said in a release.

The main sequences of the exercise will take place in Romanian training grounds, military facilities and various localities.The deployment of the technical hardware and personnel that will participate in the exercise will begin on Thursday, with the military columns moving towards the training grounds on public roads with military police escort, the cited source said.The joint multinational exercise SABER GUARDIAN 23 is led by the 'Gen. Ioan-Emanoil Florescu' Joint Forces Command of the Defence Staff.Along with SWIFT RESPONSE 23 and IMMEDIATE RESPONSE 23, SABER GUARDIAN 23 is part of the DEFENDER EUROPE 23 multi-national joint exercise.SABER GUARDIAN is included in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led exercise program designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners.