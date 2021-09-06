Approximately 167,500 people through border crossing points in last 24 hours, 35 foreign citizens denied entry

Approximately 167,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 38,100 means of transportation (of which 7,800 trucks) have carried out control formalities through the border crossings nationwide in the last 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Monday.

Approximately 78,000 people were at the entry point with 18,100 means of transportation, and for the exit point there were 89,500 people with 20,000 means of transportation, according to a press release.

The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 50,100 people and 17,900 means of transportation (2,500 trucks), of whom for the exit point there were approximately 31,100 people with 11,200 means of transportation.

Regarding specific activities, in competence areas - crossing points and the "green frontier" - the border police have identified 54 illegal acts (22 infractions and 32 misdemeanors) committed by Romanian and foreign citizens.

Also, 35 foreign citizens, who did not meet the legal conditions, were denied entry in the last 24 hours, as well as 18 Romanian citizens were denied to leave the country because of various legal reasons, Agerpres informs.