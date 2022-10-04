Approximately 36 tons of aluminum scrap brought from Germany, stopped at the border

A truck with 35.8 tons of aluminum waste was stopped at the entrance to the country, at Vama Petea (north-west), by border police and workers from the National Environmental Guard, told Agerpres.

The foreign-registered truck, driven by a 50-year-old Hungarian citizen, was transporting 35,800 kg of aluminum waste from a commercial company in Germany for a company from Satu Mare county, inform the representatives of the Border Police.

According to the source, in the case of this transport there were suspicions regarding its legality, and the police requested authorized support from the National Environmental Guard - Satu Mare Police Station.

After checking the documents, it was found that the load does not meet the legal conditions for entering the country, the driver not having the necessary documentation provided by law for the transfer of waste.

The control authorities decided not to allow the transport of aluminum waste to enter Romania.