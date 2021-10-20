Approximately 89,300 people cross border, in last 24 hours

Approximately 89,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 33,000 means of transportation (of which 15,000 trucks) have carried out the verification formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, in the last 24 hours, the IGPF (General Inspectorate of the Border Police) informed on Wednesday.

Approximately 42,700 people were at the entry points, with 15,400 means of transportation, and for the exit points there were 46,600 people with 17,600 means of transportation, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 27,800 people and 15,500 means of transportation (6,900 trucks), of which for the exit points there were approximately 15,200 people with 8,800 means of transportation.Regarding specific activities, in areas of competence - crossing points and "green frontier" - in the last 24 hours the border police have identified 44 illegal acts (25 infractions and 19 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (which were about to be brought into the country illegally), that went over the admitted border threshold or were suspected of being counterfeit, with a total value of approximately 256,300 lei.The value of applied fines goes to over 55,000 lei.17 foreign citizens were denied entry into Romania in the last 24 hours, for not fulfilling the legal conditions, and also 5 Romanian citizens were denied exit due to various legal reasons.