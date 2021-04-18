APRIL 18 IN HISTORY

1806 - Birth of physician and writer Pavel Ungureanu Vasici, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 23 June/3 July 1881), agerpres.ro confirms.

1846 - Birth of historian and folklorist Nicolae Densusianu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 24, 1911)

1848 - First political meeting of Transylvania's Romanians is held on the Libertatii Plains / Campia Libertatii in Blaj, deciding to convene a Grand National Assembly for May 3

1880 - Death of actor and translator Costache Aristia. (b. 1800)

1894 - Birth of journalist and prose writer Pamfil Seicaru, who settled after 1944 in Spain and Germany. (b. October 21, 1980)

1914 - Birth of engineer Gheorghe Silas, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 8, 2001)

1929 - Birth of Ion Voinescu-Top, a retired international football player. (d. March 9, 2018)

1945 - Birth of prose writer Marius Tupan, chairman of the Luceafarul Foundation and editor-in-chief of the magazine by the same name. (b. December 6, 2007)

1946 - Birth of pianist and orchestra director Cristian Mandeal.

1946 - Adoption of self-dissolving decision of the Nations League (Society of Nations), following the coming into force of the UN Charter, on this day. The Nations League was officially constituted on 10 January 1920, seated in Geneva. Romania is founding member.

1947 - The UK Government decides to resume commercial ties with Romania.

1956 - Birth of actress Carmen Ionescu.

1991 - Official visit in Romania of France's president François Mitterand, first visit of a Western president to Romania after December 1989

2004 - Gymnast Marian Dragulescu grabs four gold medals at the European Gymnastics Championships in Ljubljana, Slovenia

2005 - The 112 Single National Emergency Call System becomes operational.

2010 - Death of ethnomusicologist Emilia Comisel. (b. February 28, 1913).