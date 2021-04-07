APRIL 7 IN HISTORY

1863 - National Congress of Romanians in Sibiu delegates 10 personalities led by Metropolitan Andrei Saguna to present Romanians' political demands to Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I (1848-1916) in Vienna, agerpres.ro confirms.

1891 - Birth of engineer Aurel A. Beles, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 10 January 1976)

1931 - Birth of actor Amza Pellea. (d. 12 December 1983)

1938 - Birth of painter Gheorghe Anghel.

1941 - Death of Lazar Edeleanu, promoter of modern petrochemistry in Romania. (b. 1 September 1862)

1943 - Birth of director, scenarist and writer Mircea Daneliuc.

1947 - Birth of literary critic Petru Poanta. (d. 7 September 2013)

1952 - Birth of poet Nichita Danilov.

1954 - Birth of engineer Gheorghe Tecuci, full member of the Romanian Academy

1966 - Death of sculptor Gheorghe D. Anghel. (b. 22 August 1904)

1990 - Death of silviculturist Sterian Munteanu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 6 August 1918)

1995 - Ambassador Romulus Neagu, head of Romania's delegation to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) elected chairman of UNECE for one-year term.

1997 - Romanian Government signs memorandum with the International Monetary Fund; IMF and the World Bank lend Romania one billion dollars in several instalments.