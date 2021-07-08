Arafat: COVID-19 vaccination, solution to avoid serious fourth wave of pandemic

COVID-19 vaccination is the solution to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic, said on Thursday, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, who added that, currently, the Delta version of SARS- CoV-2 is "on the rise" almost everywhere in the world.

"Fortunately for us, we are still in a controlled situation and in a very good situation at the moment. Through mobility, leaving the country and going to other countries where the Delta variant is present, the Delta variant may be on the rise. The measures being taken are conditional upon incidence rates (...) We pursue the recommendation that vaccination remains the only solution to at least avoid a serious impact of infection and this is seen in other countries, where Indeed, even though the number of cases there has increased significantly, the impact on the intensive care units is not the same as before vaccination. Those vaccinated who get the new variants are much fewer than those who are not vaccinated, at least these are the data that we have seen recently in the UK. The recommendation remains therefore that vaccination is the solution to avoid a serious fourth wave and, obviously, no one can guarantee what will happen in the next period. An increase may occur, there might be a controllable increase, as has been until now, this all depends on us and on the observance of the minimum health rules," said Arafat, at the end of the Government meeting.

According to him, no one can say at this time whether a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic can be avoided."I cannot say this, because no one can tell you that we can fully avoid, that is, that nothing will happen, especially since Romania does not live in a glass bubble. So, we are with the rest of the countries, we travel, we are moving, there is mobility both to Romania and from Romania to other parts and especially during the holidays. So I don't think that someone can guarantee that we will avoid one hundred percent and we will remain in the current situation, which is very favorable. But to be able to have a controllable situation further on, by increasing the number of those who have immunity and who are vaccinated. That yes, it is possible," the head of DSU maintained.