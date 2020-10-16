Arafat: We see wave 2 of pandemic will not be easy, will not pass fast

The head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, stated on Friday, during a reception event for medical supplies for intensive care units, that it can be seen that the second wave of the COVID pandemic -19 "will not be an easy one and will not pass quickly", according to AGERPRES.

"Always, in difficult times, friends are together, and today we see an action that shows how important solidarity and the relationship between us and other countries that come to our support is, and here I am talking about Qatar in this situation. About two years ago we signed a protocol of collaboration and mutual support between us and the Qatari civil protection, especially on the search-and-rescue side. Today [Friday] we have a friendship and support gesture in a situation where everyone is facing an unprecedented challenge, a challenge in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus has put the whole world to the test. There are victims, there are countries that are facing dramatic situations or that have faced dramatic situations and now that the second wave will not be easy and will not pass quickly," said Raed Arafat, at the National Center for Coordination and Management of Intervention (CNCCI).

Regarding the donated sanitary materials, Arafat said it is about equipment necessary for the intensive care units.

"We are particularly talking about monitors of vital functions for intensive care units and injection machines that allow us to administer the drugs in a very controlled way on a continuous basis to critically ill patients, plus a quantity of disinfectants. (...) The value of the donation is about a quarter of a million euros," the head of DSU specified.

According to Raed Arafat, the equipment will be sent to the Strategic Storage Center, from where it will go to hospitals requesting intensive care equipment.

The State of Qatar has donated to Romania sanitary materials consisting of 25 monitors and 75 injection machines, necessary for the care and monitoring of patients in serious condition, as a result of infection with the novel coronavirus.