Archaeological discharge certificate for Carnic massif in Rosia Montana irrevocably canceled by court of appeal

rosia montana

The archaeological discharge certificate for the Carnic massif in Rosia Montana has been irrevocably canceled by the Ploiesti Court of Appeal, according to the minute of the decision pronounced on Wednesday by this court.

According to the court portal, the magistrates from the Ploiesti Court of Appeal admitted the sue petition filed by several NGOs and ordered the cancellation of the archaeological discharge certificate issued on July 14, 2011, by the County Directorate for Culture and National Heritage in Alba.

The decision is irrevocable, informs Agerpres.

