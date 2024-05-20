Subscription modal logo Premium

Around 50 tonnes of waste from Italy and Denmark denied entry to Romania

Efemerida Ton Sybtakton
deseuri plastic

Approximately 50 tonnes of waste from Italy and Denmark have been denied entry to the country by Romanian authorities at the western border, after the shipments were found to be illegal.

The goods were loaded into three lorries driven by Romanians and checked at the Nadlac II and Bors II border crossing points.

"They were transporting 49,436 kilograms of waste, consisting of various goods (scrap metal and non-ferrous scrap, dismantled components from photovoltaic panels, computers, second-hand clothing and car accessories from dismantled cars), which came from trading companies in Italy and Denmark for various companies in Romania.

As there were suspicions about the legality of the shipments, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the Bihor and Arad County Police Station of the National Environmental Guard and the representatives of the Bihor and Arad Consumer Protection, and determined that the drivers did not have complete documents required for the import of the waste," Arad Border Police said on Monday.

The authorities have ordered that the waste be returned to the consignors.

