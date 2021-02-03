Arrivals registered in tourist reception structures halved in 2020

Arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures in 2020 amounted to 6.335 million, decreasing by 52.3% compared to the previous year, with 92.8% of those belonging to Romanian tourists and only 7.2% represented foreign tourists, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist reception structures, the largest share was held by those from Europe (78.4% of the total foreign tourists), and of these 74.2% were from the European Union countries.

The overnight stays registered in the tourist reception structures in 2020 amounted to 14.445 million, decreasing by 51.6% compared to those in 2019.

Of the total number of overnight stays in 2020, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in the tourist reception structures represented 93.1%, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists were of 6.9%.

As to the overnight stays of foreign tourists in the tourist reception structures, the largest share was held by those from Europe (77.2% of the total foreign tourists), and of these 73% were from European Union countries.

The average length of stay in 2020 was 2.3 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.

The index of net use of accommodation places in 2020 was of 22.9% on total tourist accommodation structures, decreasing by 11.3 percentage points compared to 2019.

The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania registered at the border checkpoints in 2020 stood at 5.023 million, decreasing by 60.8% compared to last year.

According to the INS, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at border checkpoints in 2020 amounted to 9.51 million, decreasing by 58.8% compared to 2019.