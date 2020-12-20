Artistic Gymnastics: Larisa Iordache and Silviana Sfiringu, silver and gold in beam event at EC in Mersin

Romanians Larisa Iordache and Silviana Sfiringu have managed an outstanding double success in the beam final event, obtaining the gold and silver medals, at the 2020 European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, in Mersin, Turkey, on Sunday.

Iordache won the first Seniors' gold medal in Mersin, with a high score, 14.000, while Sfiringu added to her tally her first individual medal at a Seniors' competition of the European Championships, the silver medal, with 13.800.

The bronze went to Ukrainian Anastasia Motak, with 13.100.



Larisa Iordache had two more medals, both silver won in Mersin, the one in the team event and the one in the vault event. She will also compete in the floor event, where she had the highest score in the qualifying competition.



Larisa Iordache (24 years of age) also has in her track record a bronze medal in the Olympic Games, two silver and two bronze medals in the World Championships, as well as five gold, six silver and two bronze medals in the European Championships.