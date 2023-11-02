Artmark putting up for auction rare collection of medieval Moldavian and Wallachian coins, royal items

On November 8, Artmark auction house will put up for sale a selection of well-preserved items of remarkable scientific interest, emblematic for some of the most significant moments in Romania's medieval and modern era history, a release informs.

The auction titled "Brief History of the Romanians" features a special selection of rare medieval coins minted by the first Romanian rulers in Moldavia and Wallachia, of great numismatic value such as: the half gros minted by Moldavia's Prince Alexandru the Good (1400 - 1432) - starting price 100 euros; the gros coin minted in Moldavia by Stephen the Great (1457 - 1504) - starting price 200 euros; the ducat of Wallachian ruler Mircea the Elder (1386 - 1418) - starting price 175 euros.

A world rarity in the auction is a 10-ducat gold coin minted in 1626 in Baia Mare by Prince of Transylvania Gabriel Bethlen, depicting the baptism of the Lord in Jordan. The coin is known elsewhere only in the collections of the Numismatic Cabinet of the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna and the National Museum in Budapest.

Another numismatics rarity is the first coin minted on the current territory of Romania, in Histria, between 313 - 280 BC. The silver piece is a Dioscuri twins-type drachma imprinted on the reverse with a sea eagle clawing a dolphin.

Among the most desirable coins from modern Romania is a 20 lei gold piece from 1870 whose current price reaches almost 5,000 euros.

The lots also include the powder case gifted by King Carol II to his lover Elena Lupescu, which is up for grabs starting from 2,000 euros. The unique collectible, dating from around 1930, mongrammed with King Carol's initials, is made of gold, silver and turtle shell. Also up for bidding are a pair of cufflinks and lapel pins that belonged to King Carol II, offered in the original box decorated with the sovereign's monogram. The gold and platinum cufflinks decorated with diamonds were made by Royal House jeweler Heinrich Weiss, and date from the interwar period.

The auction is scheduled for November 8, from 12:00, exclusively on the Artmark live online platform.