As many as 126,492 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 90,950 as first-time recipients

As many as 126,492 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday.

As many as 90,950 people were given the first shot, 12,361 received the second shot, and 23,181 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 12,406,566 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 6,823,643 persons of whom 6,171,523 received the complete vaccination scheme and 810,621 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 73 persons experienced side effects - 70 had whole-body reactions and three - a local reaction.

As many as 18,376 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,976 local and 16,400 systemic side effects