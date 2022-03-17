As many as 15,286 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania within 24 hours

A number of 15,286 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in the last 24 hours through the border crossing points, an increase of 0.4pct compared to the previous day.

"A number of 7,305 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border crossing points between our country and Ukraine (down 1.6pct), and 6,422 entered Romania via the Republic of Moldova (an increase of 2pct)," informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.Since the beginning of this crisis until March 16, at 12.00 am, a total number of 456,284 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania."Currently, the border control at the border crossing points, on the way in, is running efficiently, according to the provisions of the national and community legislation, the control lanes being covered with Romanian border guards up to maximum capacity," the same source shows.Similar measures to strengthen control and increase surveillance have been put in place along the border, on the field, with additional crews carrying out missions in their areas of responsibility.The Border Police coordinates with the other institutions in charge with this field, in an integrated manner, for an operative exchange of data and information, as well as for a fast adoption of the necessary measures in managing the various situations or cases that might appear.