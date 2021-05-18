As many as 17,855 foreign nationals so far vaccinated in Romania since start of COVID-19 immunisation campaign

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita says that since the beginning of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Romania, 17,855 foreign nationals have been immunised in Romania, including citizens of other European Union countries, Switzerland and citizens of other third countries with a right of legal residence in the country.

"Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 17,855 foreign nationals, citizens of other European Union member states, Switzerland and citizens of other third countries with a right of legal residence in Romania have been vaccinated, according to the vaccination strategy," Gheorghita told a news briefing on Tuesday at the Government House.

At the same time, said Gheorghita, May 10-17, 329,073 people got their first dose of the vaccine, with 222,413 of them without prior appointment.

"We made an assessment of the number of people booked for their first dose and people who got vaccinated without prior appointment. In the same time interval, 222,413 people got vaccinated with a first dose without prior appointment, which means 67.58%, of the total persons vaccinated with their first dose in the same time interval. That confirms that people want to get vaccinated and go straight to the vaccination centres, as against 106,660 people, the number of those who got their first dose by appointment," said Gheorghita.