As many as 41,562 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours, 9,531 as first-time recipients

As many as 41,562 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday.

As many as 9,531 people were given the first shot, 12,891 received the second shot, and 19,140 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 14,927,256 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,749,385 persons of whom 7,433,026 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,565,385 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 15 persons experienced side effects, all whole-body reactions.

As many as 19,428 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,099 local and 17,329 systemic side effects.

AGERPRES