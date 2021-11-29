As many as 55,328 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours, 12,816 as first-time recipients

As many as 55,328 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday.

As many as 12,816 people were given the first shot, 16,703 received the second shot, and 25,809 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 14,885,629 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,739,868 persons of whom 7,416,428 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,546,194 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 12 persons experienced side effects - eight had whole-body reactions and four local reactions.

As many as 19,413 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,099 local and 17,314 systemic side effects.

AGERPRES